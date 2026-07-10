Peet Limited Confirms Discussions with Ingenia Communities Group

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) has responded to recent media speculation by confirming it is engaged in discussions with Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) regarding potential corporate opportunities. Peet Limited is a prominent diversified property group with a significant footprint in residential land development and funds management across various Australian states. The company’s statement, released on 10 July 2026, sought to provide clarity following market rumours surrounding its future strategic direction and potential collaborations within the property sector.

These ongoing discussions with Ingenia Communities Group are situated within the context of Peet’s broader strategic review of its business, which has been underway for several months. The review, initially announced at the company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting on 27 November 2025 and reiterated in subsequent market updates on 15 December 2025 and 16 March 2026, is focused on identifying optimal operational, structural, and financial settings. The objective of this comprehensive assessment is to enhance and maximise shareholder returns over both the medium and longer term, ensuring the company’s sustained growth and value creation.

While confirming its engagement, Peet Limited has indicated that it does not consider it appropriate to offer further comment on the nature or specifics of these discussions at this juncture. The property developer reaffirmed its commitment to its continuous disclosure obligations, pledging to inform the market of any material developments as they arise. Importantly, the company also explicitly cautioned that there is no guarantee these discussions will ultimately culminate in a formal transaction, maintaining prudence regarding market expectations.