Ingenia Communities Confirms Strategic Discussions Amid Media Speculation

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX: INA) confirmed on 10 July 2026 that it is in discussions with Peet Limited (ASX: PPC) and potential capital partners regarding opportunities aligned with the Group’s strategic goals. The announcement comes in response to recent media speculation. Ingenia Communities Group is a leading operator, owner, and developer of communities offering quality affordable rental and holiday accommodation, primarily focused on the growing seniors’ market in Australia. The company, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, is a constituent of the S&P/ASX 200 index.

These ongoing discussions are seen as a move to accelerate Ingenia’s core strategy, specifically fostering growth within the land lease segment. The Group’s objectives include extending its land bank beyond its current five-year plan and securing access to additional capital sources. Ingenia reiterated its commitment to enhancing security holder value through strategic initiatives aimed at achieving enhanced scale, increasing exposure to housing demand, and improving overall financial strength and flexibility.

Ingenia Communities Group noted that, given the sensitive nature and preliminary stage of these discussions, it does not believe it is appropriate to provide further comment at this time. The company stressed there is no certainty that these discussions will ultimately result in any form of transaction. This announcement was authorised for lodgement by the Chair.