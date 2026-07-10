Prairie Lithium Limited (ASX: PL9) announced on 10 July 2026 that North America’s largest commercial Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) unit has arrived at its Prairie Lithium Project in Saskatchewan, Canada. This marks a significant milestone as the company advances towards Phase 1 commercial lithium production. Prairie Lithium Limited is a company focused on the sustainable development of the Prairie Lithium Project in Saskatchewan, Canada. It is aiming to become a leading commercial DLE producer in North America. The unit’s arrival is a crucial step in the project’s development, further de-risking operations and enabling the next phase of installation.

The commercial-scale DLE unit significantly enhances the project’s existing on-site infrastructure, which already includes constructed production and disposal wells, as well as essential power infrastructure. This major piece of equipment is approximately four times larger than the commercial DLE system currently deployed at Standard Lithium’s Arkansas project, underscoring the scale of Prairie Lithium’s initial commercial development. Its delivery allows for the immediate commencement of the next installation phase, with commissioning of the unit targeted for Q4 2026 as the company progresses towards first commercial production in Saskatchewan.

Further solidifying the project’s path to revenue, 100% of the Phase 1 lithium production is secured under a binding offtake agreement with Hydro Lithium. This agreement provides a clear and direct pathway from commissioning to first revenue, representing another significant de-risking event for the project. Prairie Lithium Executive Chairman, Paul Lloyd, commented on the achievement, stating, “The arrival of North America’s largest commercial Direct Lithium Extraction unit marks another defining milestone for the company as we advance towards becoming one of North America’s newest commercial lithium producers.” He added that with key infrastructure, regulatory approvals, and a secured offtake, Prairie Lithium is well positioned to become a leading DLE project in North America.