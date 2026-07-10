Peet Limited Confirms Corporate Opportunity Discussions Following Media Speculation

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) has confirmed it is in discussions with Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) concerning potential corporate opportunities, directly responding to recent media speculation. Peet Limited is a prominent Australian property developer, specialising in creating and managing residential land estates across the nation. The company focuses on delivering master-planned communities, offering diverse housing options to a broad spectrum of homebuyers and investors, and has a significant footprint in key growth corridors.

This announcement contextualises within Peet’s ongoing strategic review of its business, a process first unveiled at its 2025 Annual General Meeting on 27 November 2025. Updates on this review were subsequently provided to the market on 15 December 2025 and again on 16 March 2026. The comprehensive review has been designed to assess the optimal operational frameworks, structural configurations, and financial settings for the company, all with the explicit aim of maximising shareholder returns over the medium to longer term. This includes examining various avenues to enhance long-term value and efficiency.

While acknowledging the discussions, Peet stated that it does not believe it is appropriate to provide further comment at this present time. The company affirmed its commitment to keeping the market fully informed of any material developments that may arise, strictly in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations. Investors should note, however, that there is no certainty whatsoever that these current discussions will ultimately lead to a finalised transaction. The Board of Peet has authorised this release to the market.