Chilwa Minerals Files for Proposed Nasdaq Listing and US Public Offering

Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX: CHW) announced on 10 July 2026 that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This filing is in connection with a proposed public offering of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the United States, with the company intending to seek a listing of these ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq). Chilwa Minerals Limited operates the Chilwa Critical Minerals Project in southern Malawi, focusing on rare earths and heavy mineral sands. Each ADS in the proposed offering will represent 10 fully paid ordinary shares in Chilwa, with the company’s ordinary shares continuing to trade on the ASX under the code CHW.

The proposed offering’s terms, including the number of ADSs to be offered and their price, have not yet been determined. The Form F-1 filing is currently subject to SEC review, and the proposed offering will only proceed once the registration statement is declared effective. It is also contingent on market conditions and final approval from the Chilwa board. The company noted that any issue would be made without shareholder approval and would fall within its existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules. Chilwa appointed Rimon Law as its US legal counsel and BDO for accounting due diligence in relation to this process.

Chilwa outlined that the rationale behind pursuing a Nasdaq listing includes gaining direct access to the United States’ deep and liquid equity market. The company aims to align itself with specialist investors focused on critical minerals, which are increasingly vital for global defence, clean energy, electric vehicles, and advanced manufacturing. Chilwa’s Critical Minerals Project is positioned to contribute to these strategic supply chains. Managing Director Cadell Buss commented that a Nasdaq listing “would give us direct access to the deepest and most liquid capital market in the world, and to investors who understand the strategic value of critical minerals — complementing our ASX listing and providing the financial flexibility to keep advancing our project.” The offering is intended to provide additional financial flexibility to support the project’s development and for general working capital purposes.