Matsa Resources Uncovers Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones at Fortitude North

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX: MAT), a minerals exploration company focused on gold and base metals projects primarily in Western Australia and Thailand, has announced significant high-grade gold intercepts from diamond drilling at its Fortitude North prospect. The announcement, dated 10th July 2026, details multiple zones of mineralisation within the Lake Carey Gold Project, underscoring the asset’s substantial potential. Key results from the initial phase of drilling include 8.4 metres at 3.62 grams per tonne gold from 123.6 metres (26FNDD015), 6.9 metres at 3.08 g/t gold from 106.5 metres (26FNDD016), and a high-grade section of 15.2 metres at 2.93 g/t gold from 298.8 metres (26FNDD016).

Fortitude North is strategically positioned within the extensive Fortitude Shear gold corridor, immediately along strike from the 489,000-ounce Fortitude Gold Deposit. Matsa reports that gold mineralisation has now been intersected in multiple stacked zones over a strike extent exceeding 1.7 kilometres at Fortitude North. This prospect forms part of an emerging gold system within the broader Lake Carey project area, which has been defined over 13.5 kilometres and remains open to the north, suggesting considerable unexplored potential. The current diamond drilling program is specifically designed to gather crucial structural and lithological data to better understand the controls on gold mineralisation.

Executive Chairman, Paul Poli, expressed enthusiasm regarding the exciting start to the new program, highlighting the consistent intersection of multiple stacked, thick high-grade gold zones. Mr Poli affirmed the Board’s commitment to building Matsa’s Lake Carey gold resources, stating that the project represents a regionally significant exploration opportunity. Following these strong results, Matsa is now developing an updated project-wide strategy aimed at systematically exploring and testing the full gold potential of its Lake Carey landholding for shareholders.