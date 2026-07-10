Mesoblast Reports Strong RYONCIL® Revenue, Exceeding Projections

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB), a global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced impressive financial results for its proprietary product, Ryoncil® (remestemcel-L-rknd). The company, which develops allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines for the treatment of severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions, reported net revenue of US$36 million for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2026. This strong performance contributed to a first full-year net revenue of US$115 million. Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr. Silviu Itescu expressed satisfaction, stating, “We are very pleased with the strong uptake of Ryoncil® since launch, and with revenues that have already exceeded our initial projections.”

Dr. Itescu further added that Mesoblast anticipates continued revenue growth in the coming fiscal year, driven by the momentum observed across major U.S. pediatric centres. He highlighted the company’s robust capital position, with operational activities well-funded through revenue growth. Additionally, a new five-year facility has reportedly freed up Mesoblast’s label extension and blockbuster products for strategic initiatives. Ryoncil® is a significant product, being the first mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for any indication.

Specifically, Ryoncil® is the only FDA-approved product for children under age 12 with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGvHD). This milestone underscores its importance in treating this severe condition. Mesoblast also noted that the financial results presented are based on management’s preliminary estimates and remain subject to the completion of customary year-end closing and audit procedures. The company continues to advance its pipeline, developing additional cell therapies for distinct indications based on its proprietary technology platforms.