Anson Resources Secures Critical Approval for Green River Lithium Project

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX: ASN), an ASX-listed mineral resources company focused on developing its core Green River and Paradox Lithium Projects in Utah, USA, has announced a significant advancement for its Green River Lithium Project. The company has received approval for its Small Scale Mining Operation (SMO) application in south-eastern Utah, a crucial step for the planned production of 10,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of lithium carbonate. This approval, secured through its wholly-owned subsidiary Blackstone Minerals NV LLC, pertains to a site designated for a DLE production facility, brine extraction field, and a disposal field.

The approval of the SMO marks a pivotal moment, as it signifies that Anson Resources has now secured all major permits necessary for the development of its full-scale lithium carbonate production plant. This includes prior approval for the Underground Injection Control (UIC) application. Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr Bruce Richardson, emphasised the importance of this milestone, stating, “The SMO is the last of the major government approvals required for the planned Green River 10,000 tpa lithium carbonate plant and a significant step forward in the development of the project.” He added that these approvals enable the company to set clear timelines for project financing and future development.

Anson Resources is currently progressing a Definitive Engineering Study (DFS), anticipated for completion in Q1 2027. This study aims to further reduce capital costs by refining the plant layout, having already identified potential savings through location adjustments and infrastructure elimination. The DFS will also better outline expected costs for the 10,000 tpa plant, forming a basis for discussions with potential investors and strategic partners. The company’s strategy is to establish the Green River Lithium Project as the lowest capital-intensive lithium carbonate producer in the USA, leveraging its privately owned industrial land with excellent access to infrastructure and workforce.