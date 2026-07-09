Nvidia Boosts Firmus Raising Amid Market Volatility

Technology powerhouse Nvidia has reportedly injected a substantial $US500 million into Firmus’s latest $US2 billion equity raising, an investment largely seen as a key endorsement despite Nvidia not being formally named in the initial investor documents. This significant financial backing emerges as Firmus prepares for a pivotal moment, with its initial public offering (IPO) slated for November 30. The development unfolds against a backdrop of considerable market turbulence, with the Australian equities market experiencing a notable downturn today.

The ASX saw a drop as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East led to a spike in oil prices, consequently hammering the crucial materials sector. This market anxiety follows an exchange of strikes between the United States and Iran, which has prompted US allies to express significant concern. Amidst this broader market volatility, several Australian companies delivered specific updates. Building materials firm Fletcher rallied following its upgraded guidance, while gold miner Northern Star confirmed an appointment in Quartermaine, and insurance broker Steadfast announced an extension to its discussions with Amwins.

Beyond the immediate market movements, other critical financial developments surfaced. The gas project of QPM Energy, which has faced difficulties, was frozen due to unexpectedly soft power prices. This situation underscores a broader challenge for Australia, threatening investment in essential new generation capacity required for the national energy transition. Separately, John Pearce, a leading investor at UniSuper, shared a surprisingly upbeat outlook on the potential for bulls to continue driving the artificial intelligence super cycle, even as he voiced concerns about what he perceives as an “unfriendly” Australian market environment.