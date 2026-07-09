Acumentis Shareholder Meeting Scrapped After Notice Withdrawal

Acumentis Group Limited (ASX: ACU) today announced the withdrawal of notices previously issued under sections 203D and 249D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Acumentis is Australia’s only independent, locally owned, ASX-listed property valuation company, entrusted to provide commercial and residential valuations, research, and property advice to many thousands of homeowners, investors, developers, and lenders. The initial announcement on 26 June 2026 had informed the market of the company’s receipt of these notices, which typically signify an intention by shareholders to requisition a general meeting to consider specific resolutions, often related to board composition.

The company confirmed it has now received correspondence from Mr Dominic Churchill of Premia Partners, acting on behalf of Harrisons (NSW) Pty Limited and Skyline Apparel Pty Limited. This correspondence formally advised Acumentis of the complete withdrawal of their previously lodged requisition notices. The decision to withdraw was prompted by the subsequent receipt of information that raised significant concerns regarding the suitability of one of the candidates originally proposed for election to the Board of Acumentis.

Consequently, Acumentis Group Limited is no longer required to convene a general meeting of shareholders to deliberate on the proposed resolutions outlined in the initial notices. The Board looks forward to providing its shareholders with a comprehensive update on the company’s full-year FY26 financial results and its ongoing operational progress in the coming weeks. This development allows the company to maintain its focus on delivering its extensive range of property valuation, insurance valuation, and advisory services across its national network of 45 offices.