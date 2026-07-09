Right Resources Secures A$2.7 Million Placement from Major Shareholders

Right Resources Limited (ASX: RRE) today announced it has received firm commitments to raise approximately A$2.7 million before costs through a strongly supported placement. The mineral exploration company, which is focused on advancing a portfolio of gold, copper, and critical mineral assets across 2,459 km² of tenements in the Tumbarumba and New England regions of New South Wales, confirmed the placement was cornerstoned by major existing shareholders. This strong support reflects confidence in the company’s exploration strategy. Furthermore, directors committed to subscribe for A$300,000, representing approximately 11% of the placement proceeds, subject to shareholder approval. The company also plans a Securities Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise up to an additional A$1.0 million, offering eligible shareholders participation on equivalent terms.

Proceeds from the placement are primarily allocated to accelerate target generation and drilling activities across Right Resources’ core projects. A ~3,000-metre aircore/reverse circulation drilling program at the Blue Tungsten Prospect is expected to commence in Q3 2026. Concurrently, a ~600-metre diamond drilling program is planned for the Pilot Gold Project, anticipated to begin in Q4 2026. Beyond these immediate campaigns, the funds will support broader exploration activities across the Tumbarumba and New England districts, aiming to advance the understanding of the regional metallogenic system and generate multiple near-term value catalysts.

The placement shares were priced at A$0.09 per new share, which represents approximately a 6% discount to the company’s last closing price. Participants will also receive one free unlisted attaching option for every two new shares subscribed, exercisable at A$0.09 and expiring 24 months from the issue date. Managing Director Graham Howard highlighted the encouraging support from major existing shareholders, noting their recognition of the progress at both Pilot and Blue, and the opportunity to fund what they believe could become Australia’s next major metallogenic province. He anticipates the program will generate a steady stream of exploration news flow over the coming months.