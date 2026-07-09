Renascor Cost Study Highlights Low-Cost Graphite Purification

Renascor Resources Limited (ASX: RNU), a company focused on developing an integrated mine-to-market operation for graphite anode material essential for electric vehicle batteries, announced on 9 July 2026 the positive results from a cost study. The study supports the competitive operating cost profile of its hydrofluoric acid (HF)-free purification method, which processes graphite to up to 99.99% carbon purity for lithium-ion battery anodes. The purification process is estimated to have operating costs of approximately US$459 per tonne (in 2026 US dollars), positioning it as a potentially cost-effective alternative to conventional methods.

This HF-free purification process is designed to provide a competitive ex-China source of battery-grade graphite, offering advantages over traditional HF-based methods. These benefits include lower reagent costs, enhanced by reagent recycling through an integrated water treatment circuit, and the elimination of higher health, safety, and environmental management expenses typically associated with HF use. The detailed engineering and test work, including large-scale purification test work and process optimisation through Renascor’s Purified Spherical Graphite (PSG) demonstration plant program, underpin the study’s findings.

Renascor is currently commissioning its Australian Government co-funded PSG demonstration plant in South Australia. This facility aims to validate engineering, operating, and process parameters crucial for commercial-scale downstream development. Managing Director David Christensen highlighted that Renascor’s strategy is to leverage the Siviour Graphite Deposit’s low-cost advantage and integrate it with downstream PSG processing, thereby offering anode manufacturers a secure and commercially competitive supply chain. The purification cost study outlines estimated costs, with reagents at US$121/t, energy at US$115/t, labour at US$79/t, maintenance at US$74/t, and other costs at US$70/t, totalling US$459/t.

Operating data, cost information, and product samples generated from the demonstration plant program are being shared with prospective customers and strategic partners. This ongoing engagement supports customer qualification, offtake, and strategic investment discussions, aiming to validate the value proposition of Renascor’s HF-free purification process against Western HF-based methods.