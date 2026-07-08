FDC Float Set to Ignite Australian IPO Market

Australia is poised to welcome its largest initial public offering of 2026 this week, following a resurgence in the US IPO market driven by blockbuster floats like SpaceX. FDC Consolidated, a prominent construction and fit-out business, is due to list on Thursday with a market capitalisation of approximately $1 billion. FDC Consolidated manages projects across various sectors, including the development of critical infrastructure like data centres for major operators. Having raised $400 million, it is set to surpass retailers SkinKandy and Koala as the ASX’s biggest debut this year. Investors are hopeful a successful launch will encourage more listings, especially given a pipeline of upcoming floats spearheaded by homegrown artificial intelligence players.

MST Financial senior investment strategy analyst Hasan Tevfik noted that FDC will likely be “the firing gun for the ASX’s IPO cycle.” While Wall Street’s IPO market has heated up, global IPO issuance, including follow-ons, stands at 1.1 per cent of global market capitalisation over the past year. Tevfik suggests a figure closer to 1.5 per cent historically indicates a market peak, implying current activity is emerging from a cycle bottom. In Australia, the IPO market has been particularly subdued, with gross issuance totalling $45 billion over the past year, about 1.5 per cent of the ASX’s market value – half the long-run average. Despite this, experts believe further upside in equities could provide fertile ground for increased issuance activity.

The global build-out of artificial intelligence infrastructure is fuelling a fresh wave of ASX hopefuls eager to capitalise on market excitement. Beyond FDC Consolidated’s exposure through data centre clients, highly anticipated AI-focused candidates include data centre developer Firmus and chip designer Morse Micro. However, fund managers remain cautious, citing the mixed performance of recent ASX floats. Of the 17 companies that debuted on the local bourse this year, only six were trading higher as of July 1, with a third shedding over 20 per cent of their value. While optimism exists, local sentiment appears to be experiencing a “halo effect” from the US, yet historical data shows Australian IPOs often underperform 12 months post-listing.