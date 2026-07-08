Qube Holdings Acquisition Scheme Becomes Effective, Special Dividend Declared

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX: QUB) today confirmed that the proposed scheme of arrangement, under which Rubik Australia Pty Limited will acquire 100% of its shares, has become legally effective. The Supreme Court of New South Wales had previously approved the scheme, and an office copy of these orders has now been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). This significant development marks a key step towards the completion of the acquisition, setting the stage for the finalisation of the transaction in the coming weeks.

In line with the scheme’s progression, Qube anticipates that trading in its shares on the ASX will be suspended from the close of trading today, 8 July 2026. The company has further advised that the implementation of the scheme is expected to take place on Friday, 14 August 2026. Shareholders are encouraged to note these critical dates as the company moves towards the final stages of the acquisition process.

The Qube Board has also resolved to declare and pay a fully franked Special Dividend of $0.3465 cash per fully paid ordinary share. The record date for this Special Dividend has been set for Tuesday, 14 July 2026, with the payment date scheduled for Thursday, 23 July 2026. For most Qube Shareholders, the Scheme Consideration will entail cash of $5.20 per Qube Share, from which the amounts of the Interim Dividend ($0.0535) and the Special Dividend will be deducted. This consideration applies to shareholders holding Qube Shares (other than UniSuper in relation to the UniSuper Specified Shares) as at the Scheme Record Date, which is 7.00 pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 24 July 2026. UniSuper, specifically for its UniSuper Specified Shares, will receive shares in Rubik Australia Holdings Pty Limited as its Scheme Consideration.