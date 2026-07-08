Qoria Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective, Shares to Suspend Trading

Qoria Limited (ASX: QOR), an ASX-listed company headquartered in Perth, today announced that its scheme of arrangement for the acquisition by Aura Consolidated Group, Inc. (Aura) has become legally effective. As a public entity, the company engages in commercial activities, the specifics of which are not detailed in this announcement regarding the scheme. This pivotal corporate action involves Aura acquiring all fully paid ordinary shares in Qoria in exchange for the issue of shares in common stock of Aura, presented as CHESS Depositary Interests (Scheme Consideration CDIs).

Following its announcement on 7 July 2026, Qoria confirmed the lodgement of the Federal Court of Australia’s orders approving the Scheme with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on Wednesday, 8 July 2026. With the Scheme now legally effective, Qoria shares are expected to be suspended from trading on the ASX from the close of trading on the same day. Subsequently, Aura CDIs are anticipated to commence trading on a conditional and deferred settlement basis from Thursday, 9 July 2026.

Under the terms of the Scheme, eligible Qoria shareholders will receive approximately one Scheme Consideration CDI for every 17.32 Scheme Shares held on the Record Date, set for 5:00pm (Perth time) on Friday, 10 July 2026. The total Scheme Consideration will involve the issue of approximately 81,238,447 Scheme Consideration CDIs. The implementation of the Scheme, including the issuance of these CDIs, is scheduled for Friday, 17 July 2026, with normal (T+2) settlement trading of Aura CDIs expected to begin on Monday, 20 July 2026. Aura has also confirmed there are no Ineligible Foreign Holders, enabling the Direct Cash-Out Facility for Non-Electing Unmarketable Parcel Shareholders.