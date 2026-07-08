ASX Tumbles Amid Oil Spike, RBA Warning

The Australian share market experienced a significant downturn on Wednesday, with the ASX tumbling as a surge in global oil prices reignited inflation fears. This market reaction followed fresh US strikes on Iran, exacerbating tensions in the Middle East and driving up commodity costs. BHP led a broad sell-off across mining stocks, while energy companies saw their shares jump. Concurrently, the Reserve Bank of Australia indicated that higher unemployment might be necessary to bring down persistent inflation, with RBA economist Sarah Hunter noting that “expansionary” economic policies had contributed to the current inflationary environment.

Adding to the day’s events, Telstra, Australia’s largest telecommunications provider, suffered a nationwide mobile network outage. This disruption, attributed to “broken timers” within the network, significantly impacted emergency calls and train services across the country. Telstra is Australia’s biggest telco, providing mobile, internet, and data services to millions of customers and businesses. The company stated it was investigating the root cause of the timer issues. Meanwhile, the US confirmed it had renewed strikes and reinstated oil sanctions on Iran following attacks in the Hormuz region, further underscoring geopolitical volatility affecting global markets.

In other significant business news, “pokie king” Sam Arnaout executed one of the largest property deals of its kind, selling a $500 million pubs portfolio to Redcape. This substantial transaction involved the sale of the hotels’ freehold. Separately, an Albanese government report on artificial intelligence and employment found minimal evidence of “large AI-driven job loss” in Australia. However, a stalemate continues between the government and global tech giants regarding potential law changes that would facilitate training AI models within Australia, highlighting ongoing challenges in the evolving digital landscape.