Taiton Resources Completes Placement to Directors and Management

Taiton Resources Limited (ASX: T88), an early-stage mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects across South Australia and New South Wales, announced on 8th July 2026 the completion of a placement of new ordinary shares and options to its Directors and Management. The company focuses on projects such as the Highway Copper-Gold, Challenger West Gold-Uranium, and Kingsgate Molybdenum-Bismuth-Silica projects. This recent issuance saw a total of 428,572 fully paid ordinary shares and 214,286 options, with an exercise price of $0.15 and an expiry date of 30 June 2029, allocated to these key personnel.

This specific issuance forms part of a larger placement of 1,142,860 new ordinary shares at $0.07 per share, accompanied by 571,431 options. This broader placement was previously approved by shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 19 June 2026. The company has now confirmed the full completion of this shareholder-approved capital raising initiative, which aims to strengthen its financial position.

Taiton Resources Limited also provided notice under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act concerning the issuance of these shares to Directors and Management. The shares, which are part of a class of securities quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange, were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance on Section 708A(5) of the Act. The company confirmed its compliance with Chapter 2M and Sections 674 and 674A of the Corporations Act as of the notice date. Furthermore, Taiton stated that there is no excluded information for the purposes of Sections 708A(7) and (8). An Appendix 2A Application for Quotation of Additional Securities has been lodged separately with the ASX.