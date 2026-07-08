Proteomics International Secures Landmark US Patent for Endometriosis Diagnostic Test

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX: PIQ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics and bio-analytical services specialising in the industrial-scale study of proteins (proteomics), has announced a significant milestone with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granting its patent application for PromarkerEndo. This proprietary diagnostic blood test is designed for the detection of endometriosis. The new patent, titled ‘Endometriosis Biomarkers’ (US Patent No. 12674806), provides crucial intellectual property protection in the United States for the company’s novel diagnostic test, which also guides treatment selection.

The granting of this patent in the world’s largest healthcare market represents a major achievement for Proteomics International. It significantly strengthens the company’s intellectual property portfolio and underpins its global commercialisation pathway, facilitating future partnerships, licensing opportunities, and advancements in regulatory reimbursement. The patent protection for this innovative technology is expected to extend until March 2041, subject to ongoing maintenance requirements. Proteomics International CEO and Managing Director, Mr David Morris, commented that this patent grant is a critical step in their global commercialisation strategy and validates the novelty and commercial potential of PromarkerEndo.

PromarkerEndo aims to address a substantial unmet medical need; endometriosis affects one in nine women globally, with current diagnosis typically taking an average of seven years via invasive surgical procedures. Published clinical data has demonstrated that the patented blood test offers high accuracy for diagnosing endometriosis, including in its early stages. This innovative non-invasive technology seeks to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by providing an earlier and more accessible diagnostic method. Proteomics International is actively pursuing patent protection for PromarkerEndo in several other key jurisdictions, having already secured grants in Japan and now the United States.