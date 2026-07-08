IperionX Prices US$50 Million American Depositary Share Offering

IperionX Limited (ASX: IPX) announced on July 8, 2026, the successful pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,275,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs). Each ADS in the offering represents 10 of its ordinary shares, with the pricing set at US$21.98 per ADS. This strategic capital raise is anticipated to generate aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$50 million, before accounting for underwriting discounts, commissions, and estimated offering expenses. The Public Offering, primarily led by U.S. institutional investors, is expected to close on July 9, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. IperionX Limited (ASX: IPX) is an American titanium metal and critical materials company that leverages patented technologies to produce high-performance titanium alloys from minerals or scrap titanium, aiming for lower energy, cost, and carbon emissions. The company has transitioned to become a commercial producer of titanium metal products in the United States.

The proceeds from this public offering are earmarked for several key initiatives vital to the company’s growth strategy. A significant portion will be allocated to the continued commercialisation and scale-up of IperionX’s proprietary titanium and metal alloy production technologies. This includes further expansion of its Titanium Manufacturing Campus situated in Virginia and associated titanium metal research and development activities. Additionally, funds will support the ongoing development of the Camden-Titan Project in Tennessee and address general corporate purposes.

Cantor served as the sole book-running manager for the offering, with Roth Capital Partners and B. Riley Securities acting as co-managers. The offering was conducted by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, forming part of a shelf registration statement on Form F-3, which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2023. The 22,750,000 ordinary shares underpinning the ADSs will be issued utilising the company’s placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1, ensuring compliance with Australian regulatory requirements.