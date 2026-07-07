VanEck has launched Australia’s first exchange-traded fund (ETF) that employs advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models for stock selection, aiming to democratise sophisticated quantitative investment strategies. The global investment management firm provides ETFs and other investment products, offering investors exposure to various market segments. Its ASX-listed international ETF, trading as GOAT, will transition this month to track a new index developed with Seoul-based Akros Technologies. This index uses AI agents to simulate millions of market scenarios, autonomously adapting its portfolio. VanEck’s head of Asia-Pacific, Arian Neiron, noted that AI-powered stock picking, once exclusive to “multibillion-dollar quant shops,” is now accessible to every Australian investor.

The AI model underpinning the GOAT ETF will rebalance monthly, analysing approximately 1200 global companies in developed markets outside Australia. It calculates a score for each based on over 10,000 signals, encompassing fundamentals, technical factors, and macroeconomic indicators. The model then selects the 150 stocks with the highest probability of market outperformance. Current top holdings in the Akros index include technology giants such as Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Tesla, alongside ExxonMobil and Caterpillar. A simulated track record for the Akros Enhanced World ex-Australia Index shows an annual return of 12.6 per cent since July 2005, outperforming the MSCI index by three percentage points annually, contrasting with the current GOAT index’s past underperformance.

This innovative ETF launch coincides with a busy period for the Australian exchange-traded product market, which saw a record 72 new funds listed in the 2026 financial year. VanEck itself is also introducing other new ETFs, including those focused on Global Semiconductors, Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ex-China, and Quantum Computing. The surge in offerings is driven by booming demand from retail investors seeking cost-effective access to diverse investment themes. Semiconductor stocks, vital for the global AI supply chain, exemplify this trend, attracting significant inflows. The Global X Semiconductor ETF was Australia’s top-performing ETF for FY26, highlighting investor focus on critical infrastructure enabling AI innovation.