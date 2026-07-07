WiseTech Chairman Exits Amid Growth Concerns

WiseTech Global’s chairman, Richard White, has stepped down from his role following recent reports concerning human trafficking allegations, which he described as a “distraction” for the business. Mr White will, however, remain on the board and continue as chief innovation officer, with Murphy named as the new chair. WiseTech Global is a global technology company providing cloud-based logistics execution software solutions to the logistics industry. The ASX experienced a slight slip today, primarily due to miners offsetting gains seen in the banking sector, while CSL hit an April high and Netwealth also rallied.

Economically, Australia is confronting its most protracted period of weak economic growth since the early 1990s recession. Deloitte Access Economics has issued a warning, attributing this struggle to flagging productivity and persistent underinvestment. The challenge for the nation remains how to stimulate growth effectively without simultaneously fuelling inflation, a balancing act that continues to concern economic observers.

In other corporate developments, Star Entertainment Group has successfully settled its tax dispute, providing some clarity for the embattled firm. Meanwhile, ANZ consumer confidence has registered a slip, indicating a cautious sentiment among consumers. Financial services firm Netwealth has expanded its mandate with Morgan Stanley, and SPC Global is reportedly suing its former chair. Concurrently, the Australian government is pivoting towards heavy AI regulation, with a new safety agency targeting extreme frontier risks such as bioweapons and mass chatbot manipulation, echoing concerns that have led ByteDance and Alibaba to pull AI companions in China due to tightening rules.