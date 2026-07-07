Nine Extends NRL and NRLW Broadcast Rights to 2034

Nine Entertainment Co. (ASX:NEC) today announced it has secured broadcast rights for the National Rugby League (NRL) and National Women’s Rugby League (NRLW) for seven seasons, spanning 2028 to 2034. The media and entertainment company, operating across television, digital, and publishing platforms, confirmed this ensures Australians can continue accessing NRL and NRLW games for free across its platforms. This extension solidifies Nine’s long-standing partnership with the leagues.

From the 2028 season, Nine will broadcast live NRL matches on Channel 9 and 9Now, consistent with current arrangements. This includes exclusive Free-to-Air and free streaming rights for three live NRL games weekly: Thursday and Friday evenings, and Sunday afternoons. Key events such as the Finals series, Australian Test Matches, the Grand Final, and the State of Origin series will remain exclusively on Channel 9 and 9Now. For the NRLW, Nine also secured exclusive Free-to-Air and free streaming rights for 33 live weekly games, the Finals series, and the Women’s State of Origin.

The annual cost to Nine for these rights will be $145 million in cash, offset by $10 million of committed annual NRL advertising spend and a further $15 million per annum in contra. Nine Entertainment Chair Peter Tonagh stated that rugby league is integral to Nine’s DNA and a vital Australian cultural asset, noting the deal reflects consistent audience growth and strong advertising performance, including double-digit revenue growth.

Nine CEO Matt Stanton emphasised that the NRL and NRLW represent premium, culturally significant content, driving immense value and fostering engagement across Nine’s ecosystem. This agreement strengthens Nine’s premium sport offering, which includes Tennis Grand Slams, the Olympic Games, and other major sports, aligning with its long-term strategy of investing in live sporting moments for Australians.