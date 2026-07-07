Sky Secures Seven-Year Exclusive NRL Broadcast Rights for New Zealand

Sky Network Television Limited (ASX: SKT) today announced an exclusive seven-year broadcast partnership for New Zealand National Rugby League (NRL) rights with the Australian Rugby League Commission. Commencing January 2028 and running until December 2034, this agreement solidifies Sky’s position as the primary rugby league broadcaster. Sky Network Television Limited is New Zealand’s leading pay-television provider, offering sports, entertainment, and news across multiple platforms, including free-to-air channels.

The renewed partnership guarantees Sky customers comprehensive live coverage of the season-long NRL and NRLW competitions. This includes all One NZ Warriors matches, the Finals Series, Grand Finals, and every State of Origin game. Sky will deliver content across Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now, its strengthened free-to-air offering via Three and ThreeNow, and Sky Venue premises throughout the country.

Sky Chief Executive Sophie Moloney expressed delight at extending the long-standing partnership, noting the growing passion for rugby league, bolstered by the Warriors’ performance. Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’landys AM praised Sky as an excellent partner in expanding the sport’s reach and bringing key moments to millions of homes. While commercial terms are confidential, Sky is confident the agreement reflects the content’s value.

Crucially, the agreement is conditional on Sky shareholder approval by special resolution, to be sought at Sky’s Annual Shareholder Meeting. This approval is mandated under relevant company legislation and NZX Listing Rules, as the value of assets and obligations exceeds half Sky’s existing assets. Further details regarding the approval process are anticipated.