Daily Special: Ballymore Resources, DigitalX, Island Pharmaceuticals, Optiscan Imaging, Mount Ridley Mines

Australian shares were slightly lower at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 easing 0.15% to 8,831.3 at 12:15 pm AEST as investors continued rotating out of materials and into more defensive sectors. Trading remained subdued, marking the third session in four days in which the benchmark has moved less than 0.15%, while Brent crude held around US$72 a barrel amid signs of growing global oil supply. Technology led the market after WiseTech Global surged following leadership changes, while financials also provided support, with Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ and National Australia Bank all trading higher. Materials remained under pressure as Rio Tinto, Northern Star and Evolution Mining extended recent losses, while energy stocks also weakened, with Woodside Energy and Santos slipping as softer oil prices weighed on the sector.

In small cap company news,





Ballymore targets deeper copper-gold potential at Dittmer

Ballymore Resources (ASX: BMR) has commenced a government-funded magnetotelluric (MT) survey at its Dittmer Project in Queensland, targeting a potential concealed porphyry copper-gold system beneath the historic high-grade gold mine. The survey is supported by the Queensland Government’s Collaborative Exploration Initiative and is expected to be completed this month. The company said the geophysical data will be integrated with existing drilling and geological datasets to refine deep drill targets. Underground development is also progressing to support planned resource drilling, trial mining and bulk sampling, providing multiple exploration and development catalysts during the second half of 2026.





DigitalX posts first cashflow-positive quarter

DigitalX (ASX: DCC) has reported its first cashflow-positive quarter, supported by record revenue from its Sell My Shares platform and disciplined cost management. Cash and cash equivalents now exceed $30 million, while the company retains a strategic treasury of more than 280 Bitcoin. The company also confirmed its on-market share buy-back remains on track to begin this month and said it is progressing market-neutral Bitcoin treasury strategies aimed at generating additional returns while preserving long-term Bitcoin exposure.

Island secures Ebola treatment approvals in Uganda

Island Pharmaceuticals (ASX: ILA) has secured all government and regulatory approvals to deploy Galidesivir as a compassionate treatment during the ongoing Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in Uganda. The program will operate under the World Health Organization’s emergency clinical framework, allowing the collection of prospective human efficacy and safety data. The initiative is fully funded by government and supporting institutions, with Island responsible only for supplying the drug. Management said the opportunity complements its FDA Animal Rule development pathway while advancing Galidesivir as a potential treatment where no approved therapies currently exist.

Optiscan launches first commercial device in the US

Optiscan Imaging (ASX: OIL) has launched its InSpecta™ veterinary imaging device into the United States, marking the company’s first commercial clinical product and entry into the large US veterinary healthcare market. The launch follows submission of its regulatory dossier to the US Food and Drug Administration. The device will be showcased at the American Veterinary Medical Association Convention this month and provides veterinary clinics with real-time microscopic imaging at the point of care. Optiscan said the launch represents a significant step in its transition from technology developer to commercial medical device company.





Mount Ridley secures CSIRO backing for scandium project

Mount Ridley Mines (ASX: MRD) has secured CSIRO co-funding to investigate downstream scandium opportunities, with the first stage of the project focused on additive manufacturing applications. The collaborative research program has a total budget of $104,000 and will be undertaken through CSIRO’s Lab22 facility. The work aims to identify high-value commercial applications for scandium in sectors including aerospace, defence and robotics. Mount Ridley said the research supports plans to unlock greater value from one of the world’s largest scandium resources and could lead to future proprietary alloy development opportunities.