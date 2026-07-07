Ballymore Kicks Off Deep Search for Copper-Gold at Dittmer

Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX: BMR) has announced the commencement of a deep-penetrating ground Magnetotelluric (MT) survey at its Dittmer Project in Queensland. Ballymore Resources is a Queensland-focused exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of gold and base metals projects. Its flagship Dittmer Project hosts the historic high-grade Dittmer gold mine and is emerging as a broader gold-copper growth story. The new MT survey is specifically designed to target a potential concealed porphyry copper-gold system beneath the historic Dittmer gold mine, adding a significant large-scale exploration opportunity to the company’s portfolio.

The 2.5-kilometre-long survey, supported by a Queensland Government grant totalling A$383,000, aims to provide a substantially deeper and more detailed three-dimensional picture of the subsurface. Previous deep drilling at Dittmer, while not intersecting the interpreted core of a porphyry system, encountered strong geological indicators suggestive of a peripheral hydrothermal system, providing valuable guidance for this next phase of targeting. Acquisition of the MT data is expected to conclude this month, with subsequent processing, inversion, and target ranking anticipated during the third quarter of 2026.

This porphyry exploration initiative runs in parallel with Ballymore’s advancing high-grade gold development strategy at Dittmer. Underground development at the historic mine is progressing to establish access for extension drilling, as well as trial mining and bulk sampling, both scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. Managing Director, Mr David A-Izzeddin, commented that Dittmer is entering a more active phase, focusing on both near-mine evaluation of the high-grade gold system and deeper exploration for a potential porphyry-style copper-gold system. The company’s exploration activities are well-funded, supported by a fully subscribed A$3.2 million Entitlement Offer and a A$2.0 million Share Placement.