Brazilian Critical Minerals Secures A$10 Million Placement to Advance Ema Rare Earths Project

Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd (ASX: BCM), a rare earths exploration and development company headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, has successfully secured firm commitments for a non-underwritten A$10 million (before costs) institutional placement. Announced on 7th July 2026, the capital raise involves issuing approximately 190.1 million new shares at an offer price of A$0.053 per share. This represents a 3.6% discount to BCM’s last traded price of A$0.055 on 3rd July 2026, and attracted strong demand from new and existing high-quality institutional investors.

The funds are primarily earmarked for ongoing pre-development activities at the company’s flagship Ema Rare Earths Project in Brazil, following the recent release of its Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS). Upon settlement, BCM anticipates a pro forma cash balance of approximately A$14 million (before costs). BCM Managing Director, Andrew Reid, stated the robust demand underscores the quality of the Ema Project, which the BFS confirmed as the lowest capital cost rare earth project in the western world with potential to be an important Western supply source.

Proceeds will be strategically deployed to progress the Ema Project towards a Financial Investment Decision (FID). Key initiatives include Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED), production well drilling for Field 1, and early-stage project equipment procurement. This injection also provides flexibility to advance off-take agreements, project financing, and permitting processes. The placement is structured in two tranches: an unconditional Tranche 1 raising approximately A$7.4 million, and a conditional Tranche 2 raising A$2.7 million, subject to shareholder approval at an EGM expected in early to mid-August 2026. Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited and Wallabi Group Pty Ltd acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners.