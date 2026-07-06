Wall St rises as tech rebounds, ASX set for steady open

US sharemarkets started the week higher, extending last week’s gains as investors returned to technology stocks and looked ahead to the second-quarter earnings season.

The S&P 500 rose 0.72% to 7,537.43, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.12% to 26,121.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 155.84 points, or 0.29%, to a record close of 53,055.91 after also reaching a fresh intraday high.

Technology stocks led the advance, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF rising almost 2%. Western Digital jumped 7%, Teradyne gained 2.8%, Oracle rose 2.5% and Marvell Technology added more than 1%.

The rebound followed two weeks of weakness for semiconductor stocks, with investors rotating back into AI-related names after taking profits earlier in the month. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF rose 2.2% on the day, although it remains down over the past fortnight after gaining more than 80% in the first half of the year.

Elsewhere, Dell Technologies climbed more than 4% after President Donald Trump promoted the company’s computers during a White House event. Microsoft slipped almost 1% after announcing plans to cut around 4,800 jobs, or 2.1% of its workforce.

Australian Market Outlook

Australian shares are expected to open little changed after broad gains on Wall Street, with technology stocks once again providing the strongest support.

S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 3 points, or 0.03%, to 8,813.

Locally, there are no major economic releases scheduled on Tuesday. Offshore, investors will monitor US May trade data as attention continues to build ahead of the US reporting season.