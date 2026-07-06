Daily Special: Fluence Corporation, Krakatoa Resources, NewPeak Metals, Eminence Minerals, Sheffield Resources

Australian shares were little changed at lunchtime, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.15% to 8,831.30 at 13:06 PM AEST as investors looked ahead to the minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for clues on the interest rate outlook. Brent crude held around US$72 a barrel as supply continued to flow through the Strait of Hormuz and OPEC+ maintained plans to increase production, supporting energy stocks. Energy and technology led gains, with Woodside, Santos, Beach Energy, WiseTech Global, NextDC and Xero all higher. Financials weighed on the market as Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ declined, while National Australia Bank edged higher. Consumer staples also weakened, with Coles, Woolworths and Endeavour Group lower. Materials were mixed as Fortescue and Newmont gained while BHP slipped, and Vault Minerals surged after receiving a takeover proposal from Genesis Minerals that topped an existing offer from Regis Resources.

In small cap company news,

Fluence wins US$3.7 million Vietnam desalination contracts

Fluence Corporation (ASX: FLC) has secured two seawater desalination contracts in Vietnam worth approximately US$3.7 million to supply water treatment plants capable of producing up to 7,500 cubic metres of drinking water per day. The projects, due for completion by the end of 2026, strengthen Fluence’s growing partnership with Swater Kankyo Corporation and expand its presence in Southeast Asia.

Krakatoa highlights progress at Zopkhito

Krakatoa Resources (ASX: KTA) says recent drilling continues to validate the high-grade antimony and gold mineralisation at its Zopkhito Project in Georgia. The company believes the extensive historical work and existing underground infrastructure provide a solid platform to advance the project towards development.

NewPeak confirms large-scale discovery at Las Opeñas

NewPeak Metals (ASX: NPM) has confirmed a large-scale gold-zinc-silver system at its Las Opeñas Project in Argentina after the first hole of its 2026 drilling program returned broad mineralisation from surface. The company expects results from five additional holes over the coming weeks as it works towards a maiden mineral resource.

Eminence sells Brazilian project to strengthen balance sheet

Eminence Minerals (ASX: EMA) has agreed to sell its non-core Mata da Corda Project in Brazil for US$2 million, boosting its pro forma cash position to around A$5.4 million. The company said the sale strengthens its balance sheet and allows it to focus on advancing its Campo Grande Rare Earth Project, where drilling is already underway.

Sheffield reports stronger Thunderbird production

Sheffield Resources (ASX: SFX) says operational improvements at the Thunderbird Mineral Sands Mine continued through June, with ore mining exceeding one million tonnes and higher ilmenite and zircon concentrate production. The company said the sustained improvement reflects operational changes made by the Kimberley Mineral Sands joint venture and supports ongoing production growth.