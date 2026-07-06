ASX Edges Up Amid Gold Merger Buzz

The Australian share market experienced a mixed session, ultimately inching higher on the back of strong performances in the energy sector. This modest uplift occurred despite earlier pressure from banking giants and supermarket stalwart Coles weighing on the broader index. The day’s trading reflected underlying currents of sector-specific strength and ongoing competition in various industries across the nation.

A significant development in the mining sector saw Genesis Minerals make a fresh bid to acquire Vault Minerals, aiming to establish the ASX’s third-largest gold producer. Genesis seeks to consolidate key Western Australian goldfields located around Leonora and Laverton, with a target valuation of $12.6 billion. Elsewhere, Regis Resources announced it had met the top end of its guidance, while Helia renewed its contract with ING, and Worley secured a new deal with Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco, further highlighting activity in diverse segments.

In the financial services landscape, a group of former Macquarie Bank private bankers, led by a recent May departure, have registered a new entity called Encore on the Gold Coast, signalling fresh competition in the wealth management space. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence firm Anthropic is reportedly planning to acquire 1.4 gigawatts of Australian data centre capacity, with Infratil-owned CDC Centre expected to secure a substantial share of approximately 500 megawatts. Additionally, Adam Gilmour, founder of Australia’s rocket company Gilmour Space Technologies, revealed a $300 million fundraising plan to capitalise on investor interest in the space sector. The banking sector also saw ANZ notably impacted in the ongoing battle for customer deposits, experiencing a loss of market share among household accounts compared to its rivals.