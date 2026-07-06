Accent Resources Finalises Norseman Gold Project Sale, Boosts Iron Ore Focus

Accent Resources NL (ASX: ACS) is a Western Australia-based exploration company. Its primary focus is on the discovery and development of iron ore, base metal, and precious metal deposits. On 6 July 2026, Accent announced it has entered into binding agreements for the strategic sale of its Norseman Gold Project to Boomerang Mining Capital Pty Ltd. This transaction is poised to deliver Accent up to A$4.0 million in cash consideration, with Mineral Mining Services Pty Ltd (MMS) guaranteeing Boomerang’s obligations.

The transaction includes an initial A$3.0 million cash payment at settlement. An additional A$1.0 million in deferred consideration is payable within ten business days after the later of the grant of Mining Lease Application M63/682 and Boomerang securing all necessary approvals for commercial gold mining. Crucially, Accent will retain 100% of the iron ore and platinum group element (PGE) mineral rights through a Mineral Sharing Agreement. Accent will also receive a 4% Gross Revenue Royalty on all other minerals produced from the project, with Boomerang having an option to acquire half this royalty for A$4.0 million cash.

This divestment aims to strengthen Accent’s balance sheet and enable a sharper focus on its core iron ore strategy, particularly the Magnetite Range Project in Western Australia. Managing Director Dr David Sun noted, “This transaction delivers immediate value for our shareholders while allowing Accent to retain the long-term upside of the project’s iron ore and platinum group element potential.” He added that MMS, an experienced Western Australian mining contractor, is well-positioned to develop the project, with the royalty providing continued exposure to its future success. The deal’s completion is subject to customary conditions precedent.