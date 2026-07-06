Nelson Resources Announces Board Changes and Gold Point Project Update

Nelson Resources Limited (ASX: NES), an Australian gold and silver exploration company focused on developing its high-grade Gold Point Gold-Silver Project in Nevada, USA, has announced board changes and an update on its exploration activities. The company advised that Dr Louis Bucci has resigned from his role as Director, effective immediately, to pursue other interests. Concurrently, Mr Nicholas Ong has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately. Mr Ong brings two decades of experience in listing rules compliance and corporate governance, including a senior executive role within a Western Australian gold mining and processing operation. The Board indicated it would continue to review its composition in the coming months, with a particular focus on bolstering technical expertise to support its growing exploration and development work at Gold Point.

Regarding the Gold Point Gold-Silver Project in Nevada, USA, Nelson reported strong progress, with the company’s first-pass underground drilling program now completed at the historic Orleans Mine. This program successfully tested high-grade remnant and unmined vein positions adjacent to historical stopes. This work builds on earlier high-grade sampling from the Orleans 300’ level, which returned results of up to 77.9g/t gold and 46.1g/t silver over one metre. The assay results from this initial drilling phase are currently pending.

Following the completion of the short-hole program, preparations are underway for the next phase of underground diamond drilling. This is scheduled to commence this month with appointed contractor Nevada Rand LLC. The upcoming diamond drilling will target extensions of the Orleans vein up to approximately 40 metres beyond existing workings, including interpreted high-grade positions and potential parallel footwall structures. The objective is to gather higher-resolution geological data to refine Nelson’s mine-scale 3D model of the deposit. The company highlighted the sustained technical leadership of Matthew Dumala, Nelson’s Exploration Vice President, who has been instrumental in advancing the Gold Point project from acquisition to direct underground drill testing within six months.