Sierra Nevada Gold Confirms Significant Copper System at As Safra, KSA

Sierra Nevada Gold Inc. (ASX: SNX) announced on 6 July 2026 that initial drilling at its As Safra Copper–Gold Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has confirmed a significant and continuous copper mineralised system. Sierra Nevada Gold Inc. is an ASX-listed mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of precious and base metal deposits in Nevada, USA, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company’s maiden reverse circulation (RC) and core (DD) drilling results at the As Safra Central target validate its exploration model and confirm vertical continuity of mineralisation.

The announcement highlighted strong copper intercepts from the first four drill holes. Key results include 17 metres at 1.26% copper from 25 metres, including 3 metres at 4.59% copper from 38 metres in ASDD0002. Drill hole ASDD0003 returned 16 metres at 1.20% copper from 75 metres, including 4.6 metres at 3.19% copper from 81 metres. Additionally, ASDD0001 intersected 13 metres at 0.93% copper from 211 metres, and ASRCD0001 reported 16 metres at 0.90% copper from 41 metres. These results confirm copper mineralisation from surface to over 200 metres vertical depth, remaining open along strike and down dip.

Associated silver mineralisation, including up to 3 metres at 27.34g/t silver in ASDD0002, further supports the interpretation of a polymetallic system. The maiden results confirm continuous mineralisation over 400 metres of a 5.5-kilometre mineralised corridor, with less than one quarter of the trend tested. SNX CEO Adam Oehlman commented, “These initial results validate our geological model and confirm As Safra hosts a large, vertically continuous copper system. We believe As Safra has the potential to evolve into a significant copper discovery.”

Phase 1 drilling, comprising 28 holes for 5,400 metres, is complete, with further assay results anticipated over the next six to eight weeks. Sierra Nevada Gold is already planning a larger Phase 2 drilling program at As Safra, which will focus on expanding mineralised footprints and evaluating extensions across the broader 5.5-kilometre corridor.