Regis Resources Faces Competing Bid for Vault Minerals Merger

Regis Resources Limited (ASX: RRL), a significant Australian gold production and exploration company with operations spanning multiple projects across the nation, has issued an update regarding its proposed merger with Vault Minerals Limited (ASX: VAU). On 5 May 2026, Regis and Vault announced their agreement to combine in a merger-of-equals, structured through a Scheme Implementation Deed (SID). Under this deed, Regis was set to acquire 100% of Vault’s fully paid ordinary shares, to be implemented via a Vault scheme of arrangement, aiming to create a new senior gold producer.

Today, Regis noted a significant development in this ongoing process. The Vault Board has formally advised Regis that it has received an alternative proposal from Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD). Following an assessment, the Vault Board has determined that this new offer constitutes a “Vault Superior Proposal,” a classification explicitly defined within the existing Scheme Implementation Deed between Regis and Vault.

In accordance with the contractual framework of the SID, Vault has subsequently provided Regis with a formal notice under the agreed matching rights regime. This crucial provision grants Regis a defined window of five business days during which it may present a “Regis Counterproposal,” should the company choose to exercise this option. Regis Resources has confirmed it is actively reviewing its strategic position and all available rights and obligations under the terms of the Scheme Implementation Deed.