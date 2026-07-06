Regis Resources Considers Response to Competing Vault Minerals Bid

Regis Resources Limited (ASX: RRL) today announced it is reviewing its position following the emergence of a competing takeover proposal for Vault Minerals Limited (ASX: VAU). Regis Resources Limited is an Australian gold exploration and production company with significant assets in Western Australia, known for its strategic approach to expanding its production profile. The development potentially impacts Regis’s previously announced merger-of-equals with Vault, which was set to proceed via an agreed Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) under which Regis would acquire 100% of Vault’s shares through a scheme of arrangement.

Vault Minerals’ board has advised Regis that it has received a proposal from Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD). The Vault board considers this new offer to constitute a “Vault Superior Proposal” as defined under the existing SID between Regis and Vault. In line with the terms of the agreement, Vault has provided Regis with a formal notice under the matching rights regime. This provision grants Regis a period of five business days to present a Regis Counterproposal, should the company choose to exercise this option.

Regis is currently assessing its rights and considering its strategic options under the Scheme Implementation Deed. The company’s management will evaluate the implications of Genesis’s proposal and determine its next course of action regarding the planned combination with Vault Minerals. Further updates are expected from Regis Resources as it progresses its review.