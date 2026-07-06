ReNerve Secures Key Marketing Approval for NervAlign® Nerve Cuff in Indonesia

ReNerve Limited (ASX: RNV), an an Australian biotechnology company developing innovative products for peripheral nerve injury (PNI) repair, has announced it has received marketing approval for its NervAlign® Nerve Cuff in Indonesia. ReNerve is a rapidly growing medical device company that has revolutionised peripheral nerve surgery with its innovative, ready-to-use solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. This pivotal approval grants the company access to Southeast Asia’s largest economy and one of the most significant addressable markets for nerve repair in the region.

Indonesia, with a population exceeding 280 million, represents the world’s fourth most populous nation and a major opportunity within ReNerve’s regional strategy. The nation now joins the company’s expanding Asia-Pacific footprint, which already includes the United States, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Asia-Pacific nerve repair market is estimated to be worth approximately USD $100 million in 2026, with Indonesia’s substantial demographic and high burden of trauma-related nerve injury, particularly from road accidents, making it a strategically significant market. Road trauma is a leading source of peripheral nerve injury, with an estimated cost to Indonesia of around USD $38 billion in 2021.

Dr Julian Chick, CEO of ReNerve, commented on the development, stating, “Securing approval in Indonesia is a significant milestone in our Asia-Pacific expansion strategy. Indonesia is one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare markets in the region, and the clinical need for effective peripheral nerve repair — driven by both trauma and diabetes — is substantial.” He added that this approval further validates the strength of their clinical data and the clear benefit the NervAlign® Nerve Cuff delivers to patients and surgeons. The NervAlign® Nerve Cuff is a bioabsorbable protective wrap designed to aid peripheral nerve repair.