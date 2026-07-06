Winton Announces Immediate Resignation of CEO and Chair Chris Meehan

Winton Land Limited (ASX: WTN) today announced a significant leadership change, with Chris Meehan resigning from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chair, effective immediately. The company clarified that Mr Meehan’s resignation occurred during the concluding stages of a Board-led employment process, which is unrelated to Winton’s performance or financial reporting, and follows a period of leave taken for health reasons. Winton is a residential land developer that specialises in developing integrated and fully masterplanned neighbourhoods. Across its 12 masterplanned communities, Winton has a portfolio of 20 projects expected to yield a combined total of circa 5,750 residential lots, dwellings, apartment units, retirement village units and commercial lots.

Mr Meehan will continue his involvement with Winton as a Director and will consult to the company on major development projects as required. Concurrently, the Board has elected existing Independent Director Steven Joyce as Chair, also with immediate effect. The Board expressed its gratitude for Mr Meehan’s long-standing contributions, acknowledging, “We thank Chris for the significant role he has played over nearly 20 years in building Winton.”

In the interim, Julian Cook, Executive Director of Retirement, has assumed an expanded role to support the senior leadership team. The Board stated its confidence in the senior leadership to continue delivering on Winton’s plans and performance. A comprehensive process to appoint a permanent CEO will now commence. The Board emphasised its focus on operational stability, stating, “Our priority is to continue delivering for our customers and maintain business continuity.” Due to the employment-related and privacy nature of the matter, Winton and Mr Meehan will not provide further comments.