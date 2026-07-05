India Becomes Investor Haven Amid Global AI Volatility

Indian equities are now attracting significant global investor attention, emerging as a stable alternative amidst market turbulence spurred by the artificial intelligence rally. The NSE Nifty Index, which represents a float-weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange, is increasingly seen as a safe haven. This key index demonstrated notably less volatility in the first half of the year, experiencing one percent or greater daily moves on just a third of trading days compared to its emerging market peers.

Initially overlooked due to limited AI exposure, India now attracts renewed interest as concerns mount over the sustainability of the AI-driven trade. In June, the Nifty 50 notably outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index by its widest margin since November, coinciding with the smallest foreign outflows in four months. Maxence Visseau of Arkevium Capital noted, “India’s calm comes down to one thing – it sits outside the AI trade,” positioning it as an “AI hedge.”

Macroeconomic improvements further bolster India’s appeal. The rupee has stabilised after a record low, and receding oil gains from easing Middle East tensions have alleviated inflation concerns and brightened economic growth prospects. Optimism also surrounds the upcoming earnings season. Sandip Sabharwal of Asksandipsabharwal.com remarked, “Lower commodity prices, improving capital flows and stable interest rates create an environment where earnings upgrades are likely to exceed downgrades.”

Morgan Stanley analysts highlighted India’s transformation into a “much larger macro asset class,” citing less volatile inflation data supporting defensive growth. The India NSE Volatility Index dropped for a third consecutive month in June, reaching its lowest level since February. Ben Powell of BlackRock Investment Institute concluded that easing pressures mean investors may “look beyond AI-heavy markets,” placing India back on their radar as a “differentiated opportunity.”