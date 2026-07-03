Flynn Gold Confirms Strike-Extensive Silver System at Henty Project

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1) announced on 3 July 2026 that its maiden five-hole diamond drilling program at the Silver King Prospect, part of the 100%-owned Henty Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in western Tasmania, has successfully confirmed significant strike-extensive silver-lead-zinc mineralisation. Flynn Gold is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of projects in Tasmania, highly prospective for gold, tin, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc. This marks the first modern drilling along the Silver King Trend in over 80 years, providing crucial insights into the geological controls on mineralisation beneath historical workings.

All five drill holes intersected strong mineralisation, with notable results including SKDD001 reporting 1.0m at 1,349.9g/t AgEq (1,020g/t Ag, 15.2% Pb, 4.7% Zn) from 101.0m, which contained a higher-grade interval of 0.4m at 3,087.7g/t AgEq. Other significant intercepts included SKDD003 with 0.75m at 797.6g/t AgEq and 1.0m at 478.3g/t AgEq, and SKDD005 returning 0.24m at 609.9g/t AgEq and 0.2m at 751.5g/t AgEq. The developing geological model indicates strike-extensive, structurally controlled vein systems hosting multiple high-grade silver-lead-zinc shoots, consistent with high-grade silver districts globally.

Managing Director and CEO Neil Marston commented that the program delivered on its objectives, confirming high-grade mineralisation and improving the understanding of geological controls, thereby building a strong platform for future exploration. Beyond Silver King, ongoing compilation of historical data, geological mapping, and surface sampling are revealing a much larger mineralised system across the broader North Henty Project. This has identified multiple prospective mineralised vein trends, reinforcing the district-scale exploration potential. Flynn Gold plans further geological and structural modelling, mapping, sampling of parallel vein trends, and generation of priority drill targets.