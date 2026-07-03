Noronex Confirms Broad Uranium System at Etango North Project

Noronex Limited (ASX: NRX) announced on 3 July 2026 that maiden reconnaissance drilling has confirmed a broad uranium system at its Etango North Project in Namibia. Noronex is an ASX-listed copper explorer with advanced projects across Namibia, Botswana, and Canada, also holding a uranium tenement in Namibia’s hard-rock uranium district. Final laboratory assay results from the company’s initial Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program have confirmed widespread anomalous uranium mineralisation within prospective alaskite intrusions in Namibia’s premier uranium district.

The maiden drilling, conducted at the Oasis Dome and Springbok prospects within the Etango North Uranium Project (EPL-6776), successfully intersected broad uranium mineralisation. Uranium-bearing alaskite intrusions were encountered over down-hole widths of approximately 10 to 30 metres, featuring multiple higher-grade zones exceeding 100 parts per million (ppm) U3O8. Notable intersections included 4m at 270 ppm U3O8 from 78m in ODC008, and 5m at 183 ppm U3O8 from 205m in ODC009. These results validate the company’s exploration model, confirming that radiometric anomalies and interpreted alaskite bodies represent meaningful bedrock uranium targets.

Chief Geologist Tony Chisnall commented that the receipt of these assay results is an important milestone, confirming Etango North hosts a broad uranium-bearing system akin to those hosting major uranium deposits in Namibia. He added that the encouraging results validate their geological model and highlight that only a small portion of the prospective corridor has been tested, leaving numerous priority alaskite bodies and structural targets for evaluation. The Etango North Project is strategically positioned within Namibia’s hard-rock uranium district, immediately north of Bannerman Energy’s significant Etango Project. Further geological evaluation and follow-up drilling are planned to assess the scale and continuity of the uranium system.