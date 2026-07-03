Equity Trustees Seeks Lifting of Trading Halt for Nanuk New World Fund Active ETF

Nanuk New World Fund Active ETF (ASX: NNUK) has formally requested that its trading halt be lifted, following an announcement from Equity Trustees Limited (EQT) on 3 July 2026. Equity Trustees Limited acts as the responsible entity and product issuer for the Nanuk New World Fund Active ETF. The fund is an exchange-traded fund that actively invests in companies aligned with emerging global themes and technological advancements, aiming to provide investors with exposure to businesses shaping the future world economy.

The request to lift the trading halt comes after the successful restoration of an accurate portfolio composition file for NNUK. The trading halt had been implemented to address specific issues related to the fund’s portfolio data, with the objective of ensuring that all market participants would have access to precise and up-to-date information regarding the fund’s underlying holdings and its valuation. The responsible entity has now confirmed that these data integrity matters have been fully resolved, thereby paving the way for trading to recommence on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Mr. Andrew Godfrey, Director of Equity Trustees Limited, formally authorised the request to be submitted to the ASX. This official submission indicates that all necessary compliance and operational checks pertaining to the portfolio composition data have been thoroughly completed to the satisfaction of the responsible entity. Investors holding positions in NNUK will now be awaiting an official confirmation from the ASX regarding the precise timing for the recommencement of trading in the fund’s units.