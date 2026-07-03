Trading Halt Lifted for Nanuk New World Fund (Currency Hedged) Active ETF (ASX: NNWH)

Equity Trustees Limited, as the responsible entity for the Nanuk New World Fund (Currency Hedged) Active ETF (ASX: NNWH), has requested the immediate lifting of the trading halt on the fund’s units. The announcement, issued on 3 July 2026, signals the imminent resumption of normal trading for NNWH. The Nanuk New World Fund (Currency Hedged) Active ETF is an actively managed investment fund traded on the Australian Securities Exchange, designed to provide investors with exposure to global growth themes while mitigating currency fluctuations through its hedging strategy.

The decision to lift the trading halt comes after the successful restoration of an accurate portfolio composition file. This critical file provides daily transparency into the fund’s holdings, enabling market participants to price the ETF accurately and ensure efficient trading. Its proper functioning is fundamental to the operation of exchange-traded funds, particularly active ones which rely on timely and precise information for market makers and investors alike.

Andrew Godfrey, Director at Equity Trustees Limited, authorised the request to the ASX, confirming that the issue preventing regular trading has been resolved. The lifting of the halt allows investors to resume buying and selling units in NNWH, restoring liquidity and market access to the fund. This development ensures that the Nanuk New World Fund can continue to operate in line with regulatory requirements and investor expectations for transparency and tradability.