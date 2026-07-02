Anthony Aboud, a prominent fund manager and deputy head of equities at Perpetual, has resigned after 14 years. His departure coincides with Perpetual, an Australian firm known for equities investing and wealth management, navigating a new private equity takeover bid. Mr. Aboud will establish his own firm, with New York-based multi-manager Millennium Management as his exclusive client. This high-profile exit underscores a significant trend within Australia’s funds management sector.

Mr. Aboud’s move to Millennium, one of several multi-strategy hedge funds overseeing hundreds of billions, illustrates a global ‘war for talent’ reaching Australian shores. These ‘pod shops’ actively recruit professionals from traditional long-only funds. This shift reflects a landscape where Australian superannuation funds prioritise low costs, challenging traditional active managers. Multi-strategy hedge funds, despite high fees, deliver desired low-risk, uncorrelated returns for international allocators.

The operational model of these firms distributes capital across numerous autonomous trading teams, or ‘pods’. They invest heavily in advanced systems, technology, and artificial intelligence to refine risk models and recruitment. While offering potentially astronomical compensation, the environment is notoriously ruthless. Minimal tolerance for losses and modest draw-downs trigger swift exits, leading to high churn among traders judged solely on returns.

The growth of these global powerhouses raises questions for Australia’s sharemarket. Local institutions largely avoid investing due to their fee structures. While some perceive their leveraged trading as amplifying volatility, traders argue that superannuation fund movements and reduced influence of traditional value funds are greater drivers. Internationally, Australia is increasingly viewed as a market lacking dynamism and fundamental efficiency compared to other regional exchanges.