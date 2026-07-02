Perpetual Stockpicker Exits Amid Market Shifts

Anthony Aboud, a prominent stockpicker at Perpetual, has resigned to establish a new fund. Sources indicate this venture will exclusively manage investments for New York-headquartered hedge fund Millenium Asset Management. Perpetual is an Australian investment management company, offering a range of financial products and services, including investment funds, superannuation, and financial advice, catering to individuals and institutions. This development unfolds as the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) experienced a day of fluctuating fortunes, initially dropping before banks rallied to pare back much of the intraday fall. Bank of America notably upgraded National Australia Bank (NAB), while Wesfarmers shares saw a decline following a downgrade.

In other significant corporate news, a legal dispute has erupted between Australian real estate advertising giants Domain and REA. Domain has launched a legal challenge against REA’s claims regarding property sales on its platform, with lawsuits now flying in both directions. Domain and REA are Australian real estate advertising companies that provide online platforms for property listings, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with real estate agents. Elsewhere, defence company EOS saw its shares rally following fresh orders, and Iluka Resources successfully secured a rare earth deal, reinforcing its position in the critical minerals sector.

Executive appointments also made headlines, with gold miner Northern Star Resources announcing Suresh Vadnagra, a former Glencore executive, as its new Chief Executive Officer, prompting a rise in its shares. Northern Star Resources is a major Australian gold mining company. It operates several gold mines across Australia and North America, focusing on gold production and exploration. Meanwhile, Australian beauty brand Wrinkles Schminkles achieved an eight-figure exit through its acquisition by Avenir Collective, a remarkable success story for founder Gabrielle Requena, particularly after having faced a rejection on Shark Tank.