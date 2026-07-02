Variscan Mines Terminates BMEx Irish Zinc JV Term Sheet

Variscan Mines Limited (ASX:VAR) announced on 2 July 2026 the termination of its previously disclosed term sheet regarding a proposed earn-in and joint venture with BMEx Pty Ltd. Variscan Mines Limited is a mineral exploration and development company primarily focused on discovering and delineating economically viable mineral deposits. The term sheet, which also involved MDF Global Limited and Zinc GroupCo Pty Ltd, centred on potential participation in BMEx’s Irish zinc exploration assets.

The agreement had established a framework for Variscan to potentially acquire an interest in and jointly develop BMEx’s zinc projects situated in Ireland. Such strategic partnerships are typically structured with a series of conditions that must be fulfilled before a definitive earn-in and joint venture agreement can be formally executed. Variscan, in its official notice, confirmed that these critical conditions precedent were not satisfied by the designated deadline, leading to the current outcome.

Following the failure to meet these conditions, Variscan Mines Limited has formally received written notification, effectively terminating the term sheet. As a direct result of this termination, the agreement is now considered entirely concluded. Variscan holds no further ongoing rights or obligations with respect to the proposed transaction involving BMEx Pty Ltd and its Irish assets, allowing the company to re-evaluate its strategic focus regarding exploration opportunities.