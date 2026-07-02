Triton Minerals Issues Default Notice to NQM Over Uncompleted Mozambique Asset Sale

Triton Minerals Limited (ASX: TON), an Australian company focused on the exploration and development of graphite projects, has provided a significant update regarding the sale of its Mozambique graphite assets. The company today confirmed that NQM Gold 2 Pty Ltd (NQM) failed to complete the acquisition on the scheduled date of 1 July 2026. This non-completion has prompted Triton to issue a formal default notice to NQM, seeking to enforce the terms of their agreement.

This announcement follows Triton’s previous communication on 24 June 2026, where it advised NQM that all conditions precedent to Completion under clause 3.3 of the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSAP) had been satisfied. Triton maintained that, in accordance with the SSAP, Completion was therefore required to occur on or about 1 July 2026. The company reiterates its stance that all necessary conditions for the transaction’s finalisation were indeed met.

However, Completion did not materialise on 1 July 2026, which Triton attributes to NQM’s failure to undertake the necessary steps for transaction finalisation as stipulated by the SSAP. Consequently, Triton has today issued a notice officially requiring NQM to rectify its failure to complete. NQM has been given until Thursday, 9 July 2026, to fulfil its obligations and complete the transaction as per the agreement. Triton has asserted that it reserves all rights regarding NQM’s failure and is actively considering all available rights and remedies under both the SSAP and applicable law. The company assured shareholders it would provide further updates as material developments arise.