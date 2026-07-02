Native Mineral Resources Secures A$3.5 Million Convertible Note for Growth

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX: NMR), a gold producer focused on exploration and development in Australia, announced on 2 July 2026 that it has secured A$3,500,000 in funding through a convertible note agreement with Lind Global Fund III LP. This marks the third such funding agreement between the companies. The proceeds from this investment are designated for debt management, general working capital purposes, and the advancement of the company’s growth strategy.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lind Global Fund III LP will invest A$3.5 million, receiving a convertible security with a face value of A$4.2 million. The facility has a 24-month maturity date and includes a 120-day repayment holiday, providing Native Mineral Resources Holdings with immediate capital flexibility. Monthly repayments of A$210,000 will commence thereafter, which can be satisfied in cash or shares. The convertible security is convertible at a fixed price of A$0.066 per share. Additionally, the agreement allows Native Mineral Resources Holdings to request a further investment of up to A$4.0 million over the subsequent 12 months, subject to shareholder approval, market capitalisation milestones, and investor approval.

The facility is secured by existing Lind security arrangements, collateral shares provided by BOC Holdings Pty Ltd, a guarantee from Yogi Bear Holdings Pty Ltd, and a first-ranking mortgage over a property in Port Macquarie. Managing Director Blake Cannavo commented, “This facility provides NMR with immediate access to growth capital while preserving flexibility as the Company advances its operational and strategic objectives.” Jeffrey L. Easton, Founder of Lind Partners, added, “We are again happy to provide further support to NMR so that it may continue to grow its operations and maximise its Blackjack Mill capacity to mine and pour more gold to better shareholder value.”

Native Mineral Resources Holdings confirms that completion of the funding has occurred, and the company has received the proceeds. The transaction remains subject to conditions outlined in the agreement, including shareholder approval requirements under ASX Listing Rules for the issue of shares upon conversion or repayment, and for any potential follow-on investment.