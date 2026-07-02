BCAL Diagnostics Secures Strategic Stake in Genetic Signatures

BCAL Diagnostics (ASX: BDX), an Australian healthcare company pioneering diagnostics for the early detection of cancer, has announced a strategic acquisition. Its current product portfolio includes BREASTESTplus™ for breast disease and licensed Avantect blood tests. The company is set to acquire a 10.2% stake in Genetic Signatures Ltd (ASX: GSS), a complementary molecular diagnostics company, an investment involving the purchase of 23,173,644 Genetic Signatures shares for a total cash consideration of $1,390,119, equating to 6.0 cents per share. Both companies currently have products in the market and are revenue-generating.

Genetic Signatures is a specialist molecular diagnostics firm focused on commercialising its proprietary platform technology, known for its EasyScreen™ brand of real-time PCR-based products used for the routine detection of infectious diseases. BCAL believes the strategic rationale behind this acquisition lies in the synergistic nature of their product portfolios, with BCAL’s early cancer detection capability complementing Genetic Signatures’ infectious disease diagnostics. The move is intended to leverage complementary capabilities, including products, pipeline, and partnerships, to support future growth opportunities.

BCAL anticipates gaining access to Genetic Signatures’ established commercial operations, its active paying customers in Australia, the UK, and the US, and its international market access channels across Asia Pacific, EMEA, and the US. This investment aims to provide BCAL with an additional diagnostics pillar beyond its existing focus on early cancer detection. Genetic Signatures’ robust regulatory standing, highlighted by its FDA 510(k) clearance for its EasyScreen™ Gastrointestinal Parasite Detection Kit and GS1 automated workflow, along with its validated PCR manufacturing capability for CE-IVD and FDA-cleared products, offers valuable compliance infrastructure.

BCAL CEO Anne-Louise Arnett stated that this “establishes a strategic position in a complementary diagnostics company with existing infrastructure, international market access channels and the potential to support broader growth opportunities over time, complementing our oncology diagnostics portfolio.” Jayne Shaw, BCAL Chair, added that “Genetic Signatures gives BCAL exposure to an additional diagnostics pillar in infectious disease, while supporting our broader strategy to build a stronger diagnostics platform across cancer and molecular testing.”