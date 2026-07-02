BCAL Diagnostics Acquires Strategic Stake in Genetic Signatures

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX: BDX), an Australian healthcare company pioneering diagnostics for early detection of cancer, has announced the acquisition of a 10.2% stake in Genetic Signatures Ltd (ASX: GSS). Genetic Signatures is a specialist molecular diagnostics company focused on commercialising its proprietary platform technology, offering real-time PCR-based products for the routine detection of infectious diseases under the EasyScreen™ brand. BCAL will acquire 23,173,644 shares for $1,390,119 in cash, equating to 6.0 cents per share. Both companies currently have products in market and are revenue-generating.

This strategic investment is driven by the potential to leverage complementary capabilities between the two entities. BCAL believes the acquisition will provide access to Genetic Signatures’ established commercial operations, an active customer base in Australia, the UK, and the US, and international market access channels across Asia Pacific, EMEA, and the US. The move is expected to broaden BCAL’s diagnostics infrastructure and regulatory capabilities, capitalising on Genetic Signatures’ FDA 510(k) clearance for its EasyScreen™ Gastrointestinal Parasite Detection Kit and its validated PCR manufacturing capability for CE-IVD and FDA-cleared products.

BCAL highlights the synergy between its early cancer detection portfolio, including Avantect® and BREASTESTplus™ 2.0, and Genetic Signatures’ infectious disease diagnostics. BCAL CEO Anne-Louise Arnett commented, “This is a great way for BCAL to establish a strategic position in a complementary diagnostics company with existing infrastructure, international market access channels and the potential to support broader growth opportunities over time, complementing our oncology diagnostics portfolio.” BCAL Chair Jayne Shaw added that the investment “gives BCAL exposure to an additional diagnostics pillar in infectious disease, while supporting our broader strategy to build a stronger diagnostics platform across cancer and molecular testing.” This positions BCAL to expand its diagnostic focus, adding a new pillar to its growth strategy.