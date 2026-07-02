New disclosures totalling over 900 pages reveal that former US President Donald Trump earned an estimated US$2.2 billion during the first year of his presidency, according to analysis by the Wall Street Journal. The figures paint a picture of a systematic effort to extensively monetise his personal brand, extending beyond traditional ventures like golf courses and hotels into the burgeoning digital asset space. Trump reportedly raked in a staggering US$525 million from hotel and golf-related income, alongside US$49 million from other real estate ventures during this period.

A significant portion of this income stemmed from the volatile cryptocurrency market. Trump reportedly earned US$527 million from the sale of tokens and coins created by World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s cryptocurrency business. World Liberty Financial is a digital asset firm that develops and sells its own range of cryptocurrencies. Additionally, a US$635 million royalties deal with Celebration Coins, which sold the $TRUMP “memecoin,” contributed substantially to his earnings. An unconfirmed US$500 million deal, involving investors from the United Arab Emirates taking a stake in World Liberty Financial, also saw the Trump family gain US$263 million.

While Trump and his family made substantial profits, memecoins backed by the former president, such as $WLFI and $TRUMP, have since seen their values plummet, leaving investors with next to worthless assets. Trump attributed his personal financial gains to America’s surging share market, stating, “We’re all profiting, I’m profiting because I have a lot of money and a lot of cash.” This financial conduct has reignited discussions regarding institutional guardrails. By managing his interests through a revocable trust, actively overseen by his son, rather than a blind trust, critics argue Trump has normalised the practice of a president’s family engaging in business activities within sectors influenced by White House policy, raising concerns about public trust.