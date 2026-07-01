Donald Trump’s recent financial disclosure report has affirmed cryptocurrency’s integration into mainstream finance, according to Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group. De Vere Group is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, providing financial advice and services to clients globally. Green’s comments follow the former President’s disclosure of over $1 billion in crypto-related income, with digital asset ventures reportedly outperforming his traditional real estate empire. This revelation highlights a profound financial shift, with Green suggesting that dismissing crypto as a fringe asset class is now “fighting yesterday’s battle” given such high-profile exposure.

Green emphasised that these disclosures confirm digital assets are firmly embedded in the global financial system. He stressed distinguishing between established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and highly speculative political tokens or meme assets. While Bitcoin has evolved into a globally recognised institutional asset with regulated products and sovereign acceptance, political and meme tokens remain high-risk, prone to rapid value fluctuations.

The deVere CEO pointed to the rapid acceleration of institutional adoption, a pace rarely seen in modern financial history. Multi-trillion-dollar asset managers oversee significant Bitcoin investment products, with major financial institutions establishing digital asset businesses. Pension funds, family offices, and national governments are increasingly allocating capital or implementing Bitcoin strategies, demonstrating widespread integration across the financial ecosystem.

Green concluded that the period for dismissing digital assets as a passing trend is swiftly closing. He suggested the true investment risk today might be in lacking exposure, given the ongoing construction of a new financial architecture. He urged investors to educate themselves, seek professional advice, and develop a serious strategy, as institutions, governments, and major capital pools are already actively shaping this evolving landscape.